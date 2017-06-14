Finland's security agency raises country's threat assessment
TALLINN, Estonia — Finland's security agency says it has raised its threat assessment to the second level of a four-level scale.
The Finnish Security Intelligence Service says the country's "stronger profile within the radical Islamist propaganda" led to the change. It said on Wednesday that the Nordic country is now considered part of the coalition against the Islamic State group.
The interior ministry has estimated that at least 80 fighters have
Finland's previous threat assessment was in November 2015. Unlike its Nordic