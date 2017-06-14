Former Brazil congressmen denies receiving hush money

SAO PAULO — A former Brazilian congressman imprisoned on corruption charges denies allegations he ever received hush money.

Eduardo Cunha was once speaker of the country's lower house and is now serving a 15-year sentence. He told Federal Police on Tuesday that he never received money to keep silent about the kickback-corruption scandal at state-owned oil company Petrobras. The scandal has ensnared dozens of high-level politicians and executives.

The O Globo newspaper last month reported the existence of a tape recording in which President Michel Temer appears to condone the payment of bribes to Cunha. Temer has denied wrongdoing.