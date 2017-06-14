Former Brazil congressmen denies receiving hush money
SAO PAULO — A former Brazilian congressman imprisoned on corruption charges denies allegations he ever received hush money.
Eduardo Cunha was once speaker of the country's lower house and is now serving a 15-year sentence. He told Federal Police on Tuesday that he never received money to keep silent about the kickback-corruption scandal at state-owned oil company Petrobras. The scandal has ensnared dozens of high-level politicians and executives.
The O Globo newspaper last month reported the existence of a tape recording in which President Michel Temer appears to condone the payment of bribes to Cunha. Temer has denied wrongdoing.
Cunha led the impeachment proceedings against former President Dilma Rousseff on charges of manipulating the fiscal budget. Her ouster put Temer into office.
