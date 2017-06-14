Former UN chief: Trump causing a global leadership vacuum

MADRID — Former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon says Donald Trump should stand "on the right side of history" by reconsidering the decision to pull his country out of the Paris climate change accord, a decision Ban called "misguided" and responding to a "short-term vision."

The U.S president's decision has larger political consequences beyond the impact on global greenhouse gas emissions, Ban told The Associated Press in Madrid. He said the choice leaves a leadership vacuum in international diplomacy.

For almost a decade, Ban spearheaded negotiations that led to the pledge of keeping global temperatures from raising another degree Celsius by 2100. Nearly 200 countries signed the agreement in December 2015.