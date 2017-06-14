German police say Munich shooting suspect lived in Colorado

BERLIN — German authorities say the 37-year-old man alleged to have shot a police officer in a Munich subway station had been living with his father in Colorado and was on a European trip.

Munich police chief Hubertus Andrae said Wednesday the suspect, identified only as a Bavarian-born German citizen, flew to Munich airport from Athens on Monday and spent the night in the airport.

Witnesses say he was talking to himself in English as he rode the subway toward the city Tuesday, then suddenly sprung up and began punching another passenger in the face.