Germany's biggest Islamic group slams Muslim 'peace march'

BERLIN — Germany's biggest Islamic association says it won't take part in what is being billed as a Muslim "peace march" against terrorism over the weekend.

The Turkish-Islamic Union says the demonstration in Germany's western city of Cologne would send a wrong signal.

A group calling itself "Not With Us" says it expects several thousand people to come to the Saturday march.

The union said in a statement Wednesday that holding such a march suggests it's only up to Muslims to tackle international terrorism.

It also said Muslims observing the Ramadan-month fast couldn't be expected to march for hours in the summer sun with expected temperatures of 25 degrees Celsius (77 Fahrenheit).