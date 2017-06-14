Hungary: Officials defend idea for school shooting galleries

BUDAPEST, Hungary — Education authorities in Hungary say they are evaluating the installation of shooting galleries in schools to increase the variety of sports available for students.

The Klebelsberg Center, which oversees Hungary's education system, said Wednesday that shooting is an Olympic sport and "has nothing to do with aggression and violence."

Responding to local media reports about the scheme, the centre said shooting was a "safe sport, one of the Olympic sports which according to plans students and schools will be able to choose."

The plan has been criticized by teachers' unions and opposition politicians.

The centre has sent questionnaires to schools to inquire about the possibility of installing shooting galleries and about students' interest in the activity.