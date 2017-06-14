Hungary: Officials defend idea for school shooting galleries
A
A
Share via Email
BUDAPEST, Hungary — Education authorities in Hungary say they are evaluating the installation of shooting galleries in schools to increase the variety of sports available for students.
The Klebelsberg Center, which oversees Hungary's education system, said Wednesday that shooting is an Olympic sport and "has nothing to do with aggression and violence."
Responding to local media reports about the scheme, the
The plan has been criticized by teachers' unions and opposition politicians.
The
In 2012, Hungary began introducing daily mandatory gym classes for most schools.