Judge rescinds order of release for self-proclaimed neo-Nazi

TAMPA, Fla. — A federal judge in Florida has reversed his own order and will keep a self-professed neo-Nazi accused of collecting bomb-making materials in jail during legal proceedings.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Thomas McCoun III on Wednesday vacated his previous order that set terms of release for 21-year-old Brandon Russell.

Russell was arrested last month after authorities investigating the murder of two of his roommates by a third roommate found explosives and other materials consistent with bomb-making in his Tampa apartment.

McCoun said the government proved Russell would pose a danger after presenting evidence, including two rifles and hundreds of rounds of ammunition found in Russell's car during his arrest.