Lawmakers talk more security, packing a gun after shooting

WASHINGTON — One congressman says he's going to start carrying a gun in public. Others want beefed-up security at town hall meetings.

Wednesday's shooting of a top Republican while he was practicing for a congressional baseball game has jolted lawmakers.

It also highlights their vulnerability when they are in public. Only the leaders of Congress get security details. Rank-and-file members do not.

That's why Republican Rep. Chris Collins of New York says he is going to start carrying a gun in public.

On Wednesday morning, Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana was shot as the Republican baseball team practiced for its annual game against congressional Democrats.