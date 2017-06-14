Man shot in ankle after argument near NYC's Barclays Center
NEW YORK — Police say a man has been shot in the ankle near the Barclays Center in New York City.
Police say the shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday outside a shopping
Police said 911 calls reported a shooting after an argument.
Police were searching for the gunman who fled. At first, investigators said they were looking for two people, but now believe it's only one.
The victim, a 50-year-old from Queens, was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
It's not clear yet whether the victim was the intended target; he has not yet been interviewed by police.