Met Museum board of trustees changes leadership structure

NEW YORK — The Metropolitan Museum of Art has announced a change in its leadership structure, appointing current president and chief operating officer Daniel Weiss as the New York City museum's new president and chief executive.

In another change, the Met board of trustees announced Tuesday the museum's next programming director will report to Weiss, rather than the other way around. The New York Times reports (http://nyti.ms/2rgBfC0 ) trustees voted unanimously in favour of Weiss assuming the leadership position.

Weiss will now play a role in choosing a replacement for Director Thomas Campbell, who announced his resignation in February amid concerns about a growing budget deficit and the financial health of the museum.

Campbell will leave his current position as director and chief executive at the end of June.

