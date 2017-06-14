More than 100 IS fighters attack Iraqi forces in Mosul
BAGHDAD — More than 100 Islamic State militants launched a counterattack in Mosul on Wednesday, killing 11 Federal Police and four civilians in clashes that were still underway, Iraqi security officials said.
The wide-scale assault underscored the extremist group's resilience in the city despite months of heavy fighting with Iraqi forces backed by U.S. air power.
The militants first sneaked into the western Dandan
Then the militants moved to the adjacent
IS boasted about the attack in a statement released online.
U.S.-backed Iraqi forces have been battling the extremists in Mosul, the country's second largest city, since October. The militants are now largely confined to a few