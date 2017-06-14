Most think Trump doesn't respect democratic traditions

WASHINGTON — A new poll shows that most Americans think President Donald Trump has little to no respect for the country's democratic traditions.

The survey conducted by the Associated Press and the NORC Center for Public Affairs Research also found that more than 6 in 10 Americans disapprove of the job Trump is doing. Two-thirds of Americans, or 65 per cent , think Trump doesn't have much respect for the country's democratic institutions and traditions, or has none at all.

One-third, or 34 per cent , thinks he has a great deal or even a fair amount of respect for them. Overall, 64 per cent disapprove and 35 per cent approve of how Trump is handling the presidency.