Death toll in London tower fire rises to 12

LONDON — Police say the death toll in the London tower blaze has risen to 12, and that the figure was expected to rise.

Steve Apter of the London Fire Brigade said pockets of fire were still blazing at west London's Grenfell Tower, a high-rise apartment block, more than 16 hours after first reports of fire early Wednesday. He said crews have rescued 65 people from the building, and that firefighters have searched most of the tower and reached the top floor. Police commander Stuart Cundy said Wednesday he did not anticipate further survivors.