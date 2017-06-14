Top Michigan health official charged with involuntary manslaughter in Flint water crisis
Nick Lyon is the highest-ranking official to face charges in the ongoing public health crisis.
FLINT, Mich. — The head of the Michigan health department was charged Wednesday with involuntary manslaughter, the highest-ranking member of Gov. Rick Snyder's administration to be snagged in a criminal investigation of Flint's lead-contaminated water.
Nick Lyon is accused of failing to alert the public about an outbreak of Legionnaires' disease in the Flint area, which has been linked by some experts to poor water quality in 2014-15.
Charges were read in court by a member of the state attorney general's team. Lyon was not in court. A message seeking comment was left for his attorneys.
Flint began using water from the Flint River in 2014 but didn't treat it to reduce corrosion. Lead from old plumbing leached into the water system.
Some experts also have linked the water to Legionnaires' disease, a type of pneumonia caused by bacteria that thrive in warm water and infect the lungs. People can get sick if they inhale mist or
There were nearly 100 cases in the Flint area, including 12 deaths, in 2014 and 2015.
