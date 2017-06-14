NTSB concludes rock debris caused Vermont train derailment

NORTHFIELD, Vt. — The National Transportation Safety Board has concluded that the cause of a 2015 Amtrak train derailment in Vermont was debris on the tracks from a rock slide.

The Amtrak train was headed from Vermont to Washington, D.C., when it hit rocks that had fallen onto the track from a ledge in Northfield, spilling the locomotive and a passenger car down an embankment, derailing three other cars. Four train employees and three passengers were injured.