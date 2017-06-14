Ohio investigators say father killed son with hatchet

EATON, Ohio — Court records show that an Ohio man who told police he killed his son with a hatchet during a confrontation has been charged with aggravated murder.

Fifty-eight-year-old Gabriel Schaaf, of Lewisburg, is scheduled for an initial appearance Wednesday in Eaton Municipal Court. He also faces a tampering with evidence charge.

Schaaf was arrested last week after investigators found his DNA beneath 29-year-old Jonathan Schaaf's fingernails.

Police say Gabriel Schaaf called 911 in December and reported having found his son's body in their home about 30 miles (48 kilometres ) west of Dayton.

The Dayton Daily News reports Schaaf told investigators his son was holding a rifle when he was killed.