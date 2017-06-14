News / World

Prosecution testimony nearing end in police murder retrial

Grant Fredericks, a video analysis expert, shows Ray Tensing's body camera during the third day of testimony in Tensing's retrial Monday, June 12, 2017, in the Hamilton County Courthouse in Cincinnati. The former University of Cincinnati police officer, charged with murder and voluntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of unarmed black motorist Sam DuBose during a July 2015 traffic stop, has said he thought DuBose was trying to kill him with his car, prompting Tensing to open fire to stop the threat. (Cara Owsley/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, Pool)

CINCINNATI — Prosecution testimony is nearing an end in the Ohio murder retrial of a former University of Cincinnati police officer.

A county coroner's office official is expected to testify Wednesday in Ray Tensing's case. Tensing, who's white, is charged in the 2015 fatal shooting of Sam DuBose, an unarmed black motorist.

Attorney Stewart Mathews on Tuesday questioned witness Grant Fredericks' conclusion that Tensing's body camera footage doesn't support his story that he shot DuBose to stop him from using his car to try to kill him.

Mathews said there aren't multiple video angles like in an NFL replay and referred to Fredericks' testimony as "20-20 hindsight."

A use-of-force expert for the state testified Tuesday that the shooting wasn't justified.

Tensing's first trial last November ended in a hung jury.

