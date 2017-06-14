Protesters arrested outside Russian parliament

MOSCOW — Several people have been detained outside the Russian parliament at an impromptu protest against a controversial plan to tear down Soviet-era apartment blocks and relocate 1.6 million people.

The State Duma is expected on Wednesday to adopt the third and final hearing of a bill that would allow Moscow City Hall to pull down entire neighbourhoods , involving more than 4,500 blocks.

The redevelopment project, arguably Russia's largest, has rattled many in Moscow who see the plans as an encroachment on their constitutional rights and a ruse to evict them from leafy neighbourhoods to high-rise ones on the city's outskirts.