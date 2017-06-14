Report: Iranian forces kill 2 militants and arrest 5

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran's state TV is reporting that the country's security forces have killed two militants and arrested five others in southeastern Iran.

The TV report Wednesday says Iran's intelligence forces killed two alleged "terrorists" in a shootout around the city of Chabahar in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baliouchestan. It did not elaborate on which militant groups the men allegedly belong to.

According to the report, one intelligence officer was killed and one was injured during the shootout.

Iranian forces on Monday killed four gunmen allegedly linked to the Islamic State group in southern Hormozgan province.