Rodman's N. Korea trip off to uncharacteristic low-key start

In this Jan. 8, 2014 photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, talks with former NBA player Dennis Rodman, right, as they watch an exhibition basketball game at an indoor stadium in Pyongyang. North Korea is expecting another visit by former NBA bad boy Rodman on Tuesday, June 13, 2017, in what would be his first to the country since President Donald Trump took office. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this photo. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

PYONGYANG, Korea, Democratic People's Republic Of — Dennis Rodman's visit to North Korea has been uncharacteristically low-key so far. On the agenda? Bowling and a visit to the zoo.

The former NBA bad boy met a women's basketball team at a gym Wednesday and visited the birthplace of North Korean founder Kim Il Sung.

There was no clear sign that he would meet leader Kim Jong Un, as he did on previous visits to the isolated country. He refused to answer questions after his morning outing.

His four past trips in 2013 and 2014 generated a storm of publicity, most of it unfavourable , and did little in terms of diplomacy.

U.S and North Korean officials say Rodman had nothing to do with the release Tuesday of imprisoned American student Otto Warmbier.

