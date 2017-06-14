The Latest: Alaska warrant issued for airport shooter

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The Latest on alleged airport shooter's earlier domestic violence case (all times local):

___

10:30 a.m.

The man accused of killing five people at a Florida airport faces more legal trouble in Alaska.

An arrest warrant was being issued Wednesday for 27-year-old Esteban Santiago for failing to appear at a sentencing hearing on an earlier domestic violence charge in Anchorage. The judge issued the warrant after court workers could not reach him on the phone to participate in the hearing from Florida.

This essentially puts the Alaska case in limbo as the 27-year-old Santiago faces federal charges in the Jan. 6 deadly shooting at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood airport.

He's accused of flying overnight from Alaska to Florida. Once he landed, authorities say he retrieved the gun he had checked. He then shot five people and wounded another six. His trial in that case is tentatively scheduled for January.

___

12:15 a.m.

The Alaska man accused of killing five people at a Florida airport is scheduled for a Wednesday court hearing in Anchorage to be sentenced in an earlier domestic violence case.

Esteban Santiago had agreed to take part in a deferred sentence program that included completing an anger management course following the 2016 incident.

The 27-year-old was charged with assault and criminal mischief after police say he broke through a bathroom door and struck his girlfriend in the head.

Prosecutors say Santiago will not attend the hearing. His Anchorage lawyer's office won't say if he'll phone in from Florida, where he's been in federal custody since the Jan. 6 deadly shooting at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood airport.