The Latest: Man in police shooting suffered 3 gunshot wounds

HAMPTON, N.H. — The Latest in the shooting of a man by police outside of a state liquor store on Interstate 95 (all times local):

4 p.m.

New Hampshire authorities say a man fatally shot by police outside of a state liquor store suffered three gunshot wounds.

They say an autopsy done Wednesday on 36-year-old Barry Jones shows he had two gunshot wounds to his torso and one to his left shoulder.

The attorney general's office is still investigating what happened.

The shooting happened Tuesday afternoon outside of a state liquor store in Hampton along Interstate 95. Attorney General Gordon MacDonald said there was an encounter between state troopers and Jones in front of the store, where one or two troopers discharged their guns. No one in the store was hurt.

___

3:02 a.m.

The New Hampshire state attorney general's office is investigating after police shot and killed a man at a state liquor store.

State Attorney General Gordon MacDonald says 36-year-old Barry Jones, of Portsmouth, was shot outside the Hampton liquor store on Tuesday. Jones was treated at the scene for at least one gunshot wound and was transported to a Portsmouth hospital where he was pronounced dead.

MacDonald says his office and state police are actively investigating the shooting, and the names of the officers involved in the shooting are being withheld pending a formal interview. Each officer has been placed on paid administrative leave.