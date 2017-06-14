The Latest: Michigan native and former GOP staffer shot

DETROIT — The Latest on the shooting on the shooting of House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and others at a Republican baseball practice outside Washington (all times local):

___

1:25 p.m.

Matt Mika's family says the Michigan native is in critical condition after being shot during a baseball practice for congressional Republicans.

In a statement, his family says Mika was shot multiple times Wednesday and is in surgery. The family says "baseball is one of his great passions."

Mika is director of government relations for Tyson Foods. He's an Oakland County native and graduate of Adrian College.

He previously worked for U.S. Rep. Tim Walberg and former U.S. Rep. David Camp, both Michigan Republicans. Walberg says Mika was helping the Republican team prepare for a game against the Democrats.

___

10:22 a.m.

Three Republican members of Michigan's congressional delegation were among lawmakers who were practicing baseball when a gunman opened fire at the field in suburban Washington.

U.S. Rep. Mike Bishop gave an eyewitness account Wednesday to Detroit radio station WWJ. He says many more people would have been shot if security staff hadn't returned fire.

Bishop says he was at home plate when the gunman approached with a rifle. U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana was shot. Bishop says Scalise was a "sitting duck" on second base.

Bishop says fellow Michigan Republicans John Moolenaar and Jack Bergman were at the field. They weren't hurt.