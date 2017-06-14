The Latest: Stocks, dollar firm ahead of Fed decision

WASHINGTON — The Latest on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting (all times local):

4:35 a.m.

World stock markets and the dollar are firm ahead of an expected interest rate increase by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Germany's DAX index is up 0.4 per cent and Britain's FTSE 100 0.1 per cent . In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 ended the day marginally lower. Some gains are expected on Wall Street later, with the futures for both the Dow and S&P 500 up 0.1 per cent .

In currency markets, the dollar is up to 110.22 yen from Tuesday's 110.04 yen. It is roughly flat against the pound, at $1.2758.