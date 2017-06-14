The Latest: Stocks, dollar firm ahead of Fed decision
WASHINGTON — The Latest on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting (all times local):
4:35 a.m.
World stock markets and the dollar are firm ahead of an expected interest rate increase by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Germany's DAX index is up 0.4
In currency markets, the dollar is up to 110.22 yen from Tuesday's 110.04 yen. It is roughly flat against the pound, at $1.2758.
The U.S. central bank is widely predicted to nudge up its benchmark rate by a quarter point on Wednesday, to a range of 1