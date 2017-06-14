Tillerson to testify in House as Russia sanctions vote nears

WASHINGTON — Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is set to appear before the House Foreign Affairs Committee as momentum builds for a package of new Russia sanctions aimed at punishing Moscow for meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

Tillerson is scheduled to testify Wednesday, just hours ahead of a vote in the Senate on the sanctions.

He has warned lawmakers the U.S. relationship with Russia is at an all-time low and deteriorating further. And he's also cautioned against taking steps that might close off promising avenues of communication between the two former Cold War foes.