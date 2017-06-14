Trump delays effective date of travel ban amid court battle

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration is pushing back on claims that President Donald Trump's travel ban is soon set to expire.

The White House released a memorandum Wednesday declaring that the effective date of the president's executive order banning travellers from six Muslim-majority countries "is delayed or tolled" until all relevant court injunctions "are lifted or stayed."

Some critics of the travel ban have said that the policy's 90-day halt to visitors from Iran, Yemen, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Libya is due to expire in mid-June, even though the ban itself has never taken effect.