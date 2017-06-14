Trump to make statement from White House on Scalise shooting
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will make a statement from the White House on Wednesday about the shooting of a top House Republican.
The White House said Trump will speak from the Diplomatic Room at 11:30 a.m.
Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, was shot by a rifle-wielding gunman Wednesday morning at a congressional baseball practice just outside of Washington. Officials said several other people were also wounded.
The White House said Trump and