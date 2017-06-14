UN and AU recommend big cuts to Darfur peacekeeping force

The United Nations and the African Union are recommending a 44 per cent cut in the number of peacekeeping troops in their joint force in Sudan's vast and troubled Darfur region and a 30 per cent reduction in the international police force.

Assistant Secretary-General El-Ghassim Wane presented the proposals to the U.N. Security Council on Wednesday following a review of the 17,000-strong U.N.-AU force.

He said a decade has passed since the council decided to deploy the force, and the review found that over the past three years the conflict that led to the peacekeeping mission "has markedly changed."