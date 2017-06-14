UN investigators: Syria 'de-escalation' has limited effects

GENEVA — A U.N. investigative commission says the "de-escalation" agreement in Syria has reduced violence in only one of four zones included in the deal and has not led to greater humanitarian access.

The Independent International Commission of Inquiry told the U.N. Human Rights Council on Wednesday that fighting around the central province of Homs, near Damascus and in the southern city of Daraa has continued despite the deal brokered by Russia, Turkey and Iran in May.

Only in the northern Idlib province and western Aleppo has the violence been significantly reduced.