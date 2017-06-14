UN report: Migrants sending billions more home than in 2007

A new U.N. report says migrants are sending home billions of dollars more than they did a decade ago which is helping lift their families out of poverty — and it says the rate of growth in remittances is almost double the increase in migration.

The report commissioned by the International Fund for Agricultural Development and released Wednesday says that over the period from 2007 to 2016 remittances increased by 51 per cent while migration rose by 28 per cent and population in the home countries of migrants grew by 13 per cent .