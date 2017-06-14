US consumer prices slipped 0.1 per cent in May
WASHINGTON — Consumer prices declined in May, reflecting a big drop in energy prices and smaller declines in a number of other areas. It was the second monthly decline in the past three months and underscores how inflation has been a no-show in the slow-growing U.S. economy.
Consumer prices edged down 0.1
Core inflation, which excludes energy and food, rose a slight 0.1
The Federal Reserve was expected to boost a key interest rate later Wednesday. But some economists suggested that the unexpected slowdown in inflation in recent months may cause the Fed to slow the pace of further rate hikes.
"From out of nowhere we have now had three months of unusual weakness in underlying prices," said Paul Ashworth, chief economist at Capital Economics.
He said the inflation slowdown was occurring at the same time that the unemployment rate has fallen to a 16-year low.
"It won't stop the Fed from hiking interest rates later today, but it increases the downside risks to our forecast that there will be a further two rate hikes in the second half of this year," he said in a research note.
Over the past 12 months, consumer prices are up 1.9
However, Fed officials have said they believe the recent slowdown in price gains reflected transitory factors and they expect inflation will resume moving toward 2
In May, food costs edged up a tiny 0.2
Clothing costs dropped 0.8
Medical services such as the cost of doctor's visits dipped 0.1
