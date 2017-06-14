US retail sales slide 0.3 per cent, biggest drop in 16 months
WASHINGTON — Americans cut spending at gasoline stations, department stores and electronics shops in May as retail sales registered their biggest drop in 16 months, a cautionary sign for the economy.
The Commerce Department said Wednesday that retail sales dropped 0.3
Over the past year, retail sales have risen a solid 3.8
Last month, sales fell 2.8
Economists have said they think consumer spending, which accounts for about 70
The Trump administration has said it can accelerate economic growth to 3
But President Donald Trump's agenda has been held up by political turmoil and a lack of details from the administration. And economists are skeptical that Trump could overcome longer-term problems that weigh on economic growth, including an aging workforce and a slowdown in worker productivity.
