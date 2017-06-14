US retail sales slide 0.3 per cent, biggest drop in 16 months

WASHINGTON — Americans cut spending at gasoline stations, department stores and electronics shops in May as retail sales registered their biggest drop in 16 months, a cautionary sign for the economy.

The Commerce Department said Wednesday that retail sales dropped 0.3 per cent , the first decline since February and the sharpest since a 1 per cent decrease in January 2016. Economists had expected sales to increase slightly in May after rising 0.4 per cent in April.

Over the past year, retail sales have risen a solid 3.8 per cent .

Last month, sales fell 2.8 per cent at electronics stores, the biggest such drop since March 2016. They fell 2.4 per cent at gasoline stations and 1 per cent at department stores, which have struggled with competition from online retailers.

Economists have said they think consumer spending, which accounts for about 70 per cent of U.S. economic activity, will pick up in the spring and summer after a slow start to 2017. A slump in consumer spending early this year is a key reason why the economy expanded at only a lacklustre 1.2 per cent annual pace from January through March.

The Trump administration has said it can accelerate economic growth to 3 per cent a year by cutting taxes, loosening regulations and pouring money into roads, bridges and other infrastructure projects.