Wallenda to discuss hanging by teeth over Niagara Falls
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The trapeze-artist wife of daredevil Nik Wallenda is a day away from a planned stunt to hang from a helicopter by her teeth as it flies over Niagara Falls.
Erendira Wallenda is scheduled to discuss her plans with reporters Wednesday morning on the American side of the Falls.
Wallenda's stunt is planned for Thursday, the fifth anniversary of her husband's televised 1,800-foot tightrope walk from the New York side of Niagara Falls into Canada.
Erendira Wallenda plans to hold on by her teeth as the helicopter carrying her flies high above the Falls.
Five members of the famed Wallenda circus troupe fell from a high-wire in Sarasota, Florida, in February while practicing an eight-person pyramid. Everyone survived.
