6 Democratic convention protesters guilty of trespass
PHILADELPHIA — A federal judge has found six people who protested at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia guilty of trespassing on restricted federal grounds.
Prosecutors argued the demonstrators could have endangered Obama.
The judge fined five of the defendants $500 each. But he deferred sentencing the man who cut through the fence, saying he needed more time to consider the penalty.