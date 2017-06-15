Baltimore prosecutor says she's immune from officers' suit

Baltimore's top prosecutor is urging a federal appeals court to find that she is immune from a civil lawsuit filed by five police officers charged in the death of Freddie Gray.

The officers are suing Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby for malicious prosecution, defamation and invasion of privacy. Other claims, including false imprisonment, were dismissed.

Mosby said in a brief filed this week in the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that a lower court should have found her to be immune from being sued because she's a prosecutor.

Grey died in 2015, a week after his neck was broken in the back of a police van.