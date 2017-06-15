Coast Guard investigating threat claim at Charleston port

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. — Coast Guard officials say a terminal at the Port of Charleston in South Carolina has been evacuated because of a claim about a threat aboard a ship.

Coast Guard Sector Charleston commander Capt. Greg Stump tells WCIV-TV (http://bit.ly/2s32DGI) that employees were evacuated Wednesday night and a portion of the Cooper River has been closed.

Stump says a YouTube conspiracy theorist reported a suspected threat aboard a container ship in the port. He says authorities are investigating out of caution.