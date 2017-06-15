Coast Guard suspend search for 3 on Mississippi River

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Coast Guard says it has suspended a search for three boaters on the Mississippi River near Memphis, Tennessee.

In a statement Thursday, the Coast Guard said several agencies searched more than 500 square miles (1,300 square kilometres ) for 35 hours in an unsuccessful effort to find the boaters, though it was unclear whether they were in the water.

Officials received a mayday broadcast Tuesday night. The broadcast said a johnboat hit a submerged object and began taking on water near mile marker 744, about 20 miles (30 kilometres ) north of Meeman-Shelby Forest State Park.

Coast Guard Petty Officer Brandon Giles said the three people aboard the 16-foot (5-meter) boat were wearing life jackets.