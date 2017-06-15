Coast Guard suspend search for 3 on Mississippi River
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Coast Guard says it has suspended a search for three boaters on the Mississippi River near Memphis, Tennessee.
In a statement Thursday, the Coast Guard said several agencies searched more than 500 square miles (1,300 square
Officials received a mayday broadcast Tuesday night. The broadcast said a johnboat hit a submerged object and began taking on water near mile marker 744, about 20 miles (30
Coast Guard Petty Officer Brandon Giles said the three people aboard the 16-foot (5-meter) boat were wearing life jackets.
Giles says crews searched the area by boat and air.
