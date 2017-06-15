Colombia FM: peace deal implementation is difficult

COPENHAGEN — Colombia's foreign minister says the implementation of last year's peace agreement with leftist rebels, ending one of the world's bloodiest and longest-running armed conflicts, "has been more difficult" than expected.

Maria Angela Holguin reiterated Thursday in Oslo, Norway, that the government in Bogota is "deeply committed."

Almost since the accord was signed in November, the rebel Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, or FARC, has complained about foot-dragging in passing implementing legislation, freeing jailed rebels amnestied under the accord and investigating murders of leftist activists in areas they once dominated. FARC had agreed to turn over 30 per cent of its weapons and explosives.

The agreement earned Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos the Nobel Peace Prize last year.