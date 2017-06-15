Correction: Protest-Sam Houston Statue story

HOUSTON — In a story June 10 about a rally in support of a statue of Sam Houston, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Houston was the Republic of Texas' first president. He was its second president, following David G. Burnet, who served as the republic's interim president for several months in 1836.

Armed protesters fear removal of Texas hero's statue

Hundreds of individuals, some armed, gathered at a Houston park Saturday to protest what they believe are efforts to remove a statue of Texas hero Sam Houston because he owned slaves.

There hasn't been any organized effort to remove Houston's statue, which has stood near a city park since 1925.

Protesters, some carrying Confederate flags, said they were concerned local activists have been calling for the statue's removal. But it's not clear any such removal efforts have been formally proposed in the wake of other cities around the country taking down Confederate monuments.