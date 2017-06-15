Dominican coronel arrested in Puerto Rico on drug charges
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Federal authorities in Puerto Rico have arrested an army coronel from the Dominican Republic accused of drug trafficking.
A spokeswoman for the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration told The Associated Press on Thursday that Rafael Collado was arrested at Puerto Rico's main international airport. Ana Pino said a woman
It wasn't immediately clear if Collado had an attorney.
Officials in the Dominican Republic had been seeking Collado after seizing 26 pounds (12 kilograms) of cocaine.