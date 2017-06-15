Dr. Dre pledges $10M for Compton High performing arts centre
COMPTON, Calif. — Dr. Dre is pledging $10 million toward the construction of a performing arts
The Compton Unified School District said Thursday that the rapper-producer will help raise additional funds for the new facility, which is expected to break ground in 2020.
The Compton native said in a statement that his goal is to "provide kids with the kind of tools and learning they deserve."
The performing arts
Dre is an original member of N.W.A who released his debut solo album, "The Chronic," in 1992. He's also the co-founder of Beats Electronics, which Apple acquired in 2014 for more than $3 billion.
