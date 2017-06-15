Egypt panel defies parliament on Red Sea islands transfer
A
A
Share via Email
CAIRO — A senior
The panel's report — published on Thursday in Egyptian media — defies Egypt's parliament, which the previous day overwhelmingly backed the 2016 deal on the islands transfer.
The outcome of the vote was a foregone conclusion since the legislature is packed by supporters of Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi whose government insists the islands belong to Saudi Arabia.
The panel's report is meant as a guideline for the Supreme
The panel's findings are not binding, but are rarely ignored.