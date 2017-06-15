Estranged wife of Lesotho prime minister-elect shot dead

MASERU, Lesotho — Police say the estranged wife of Lesotho's prime minister-elect has been shot dead, raising concerns about further political instability in this tiny southern African nation.

Police Senior Superintendent Clifford Molefe says Lipolelo Alice Thabane, the wife of Thomas Thabane, was killed Wednesday night by unknown assailants outside her home in the capital. There have been no arrests.

The prime minister is set to be inaugurated Friday after his party won elections earlier this month.

Thabane is a former prime minister who fled Lesotho in 2014 out of concern that soldiers planned to assassinate him. The country has seen a number of high-profile assassinations.

Neither Thabane nor officials with his All Basotho Convention party could immediately be reached.