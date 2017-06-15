French girl mistakenly abandoned at German school on holiday

BERLIN — In a cross-border cultural mix-up, authorities say a little French girl was found alone, crying in the playground of her school in Germany after her parents forgot it was a holiday in the neighbouring country.

Police said the 5-year-old's parents dropped her off early Thursday at the German-French school in the border town of Kappel-Grafenhausen but they had forgotten Corpus Christi was a public holiday in the Catholic-majority state of Baden Wuerttemberg.