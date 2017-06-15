Guatemala ex-VP Roxana Baldetti accepts extradition to US
GUATEMALA CITY — Guatemala's former
The United States formally requested the extradition last week after Baldetti was indicted in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia in February.
Baldetti said during a Thursday hearing in a Guatemalan court that she wouldn't fight extradition.
The indictment says Baldetti and others conspired to import cocaine to the U.S. between 2010 and 2015. Baldetti has denied the charges.
Baldetti resigned as
