In wurst case, German sausage seller prepared to go to jail

BERLIN — A German snack bar owner is preparing for the worst — or is it wurst — in a spat with authorities over the sale of sausages at a highway rest stop.

Christina Wagner has been battling to sell bratwursts by the Autobahn near the town of Rodaborn for years.

Authorities refused to give Wagner a permit to operate at the site, so she passes sausages to her customers through a fence from an adjacent lot.

The case has made her a local celebrity and thousands of people have signed a petition in her support.

German news agency dpa reported Thursday that authorities in Thuringia state are now threatening to issue Wagner with fines until she stops selling sausages.