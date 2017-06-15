Israel probing if ex-premier committed offence in prison

JERUSALEM — Israel's Justice Ministry says it has asked the police to investigate whether the country's imprisoned former prime minister committed a "criminal offence " while behind bars.

It said Thursday that the book Ehud Olmert is writing contains "sensitive security issues" and his lawyer was caught leaving the prison with a chapter on "secret operations" not approved by the censor for publication.

Police searched the publishing house of the Yediot Ahronot newspaper, but not the paper itself, it said.

Olmert was a longtime fixture in Israel's hawkish right wing when he took a dramatically more conciliatory line toward the Palestinians about a decade ago.