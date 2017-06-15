Journalist, congressional hopeful is shot dead in Honduras

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras — Authorities in Honduras say a journalist who was running for congress has been shot dead in the Caribbean coast city of La Ceiba.

Security Minister Julian Pacheco says Victor Funez was slain Thursday as he was entering his home.

Surveillance camera video provided by police shows a gunman on a motorcycle shooting from close range at the head of the victim, who falls to the sidewalk. The attacker fires at the body twice more and takes the victim's wallet before fleeing.

The 36-year-old Funez was better known as "El Masa." He directed a nighttime show on the local channel 45 station.

He also recently won a primary to run in November elections as a candidate for the ruling National Party.