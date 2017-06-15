News / World

Judge to hear challenge to life sentence in DC sniper case

FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2003 file photo, Lee Boyd Malvo listens to court proceedings during the trial of fellow sniper suspect John Allen Muhammad in Virginia Beach, Va. An attorney for Malvo, convicted as a teenager of taking part in deadly sniper attacks that terrorized the Washington area will argue before a Maryland judge that his young client‚Äôs life sentence is unconstitutional and should be thrown out. (AP Photo/Martin Smith-Rodden, Pool, File)

ROCKVILLE, Md. — An attorney for a man convicted as a teenager of taking part in deadly sniper attacks that terrorized the Washington area will argue before a Maryland judge that his life sentence is unconstitutional and should be thrown out.

Lee Boyd Malvo, now 32, was convicted in Maryland and Virginia when he was 17 for his role in the 2002 sniper shootings that killed 10 people and wounded three in Virginia, Maryland and the District of Columbia. On Thursday his attorney will argue that his sentence should be tossed because the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that mandatory life sentences for juveniles is unconstitutional.

Last month a federal judge in Virginia ruled that Malvo is entitled to new sentencing hearings in Fairfax and Spotsylvania counties in light of the Supreme Court's ruling.

