Lithuania: Belarusian nuclear plant is threat to safety

VILNIUS, Lithuania — Lithuania says a nuclear power plant under construction in Belarus is a threat to the Baltic republic.

Lithuanian lawmakers voted Thursday to declare that the plant in Atsravets, some 50 kilometres (30 miles) south of Vilnius, poses a threat to the environment, living standards and public health.

Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis has called it "one of the biggest threats to our country," adding it fails to meet international standards.

During the construction that started in 2001, there have been casualties and incidents, include one when a reactor fell to the ground, according to Lithuania. It is scheduled to open in late 2017 or 2018.

Belarusian deputy environment minister Iya Malkina said Thursday construction will continue.